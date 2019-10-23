(STUDY FINDS) — SYDNEY — No one needs a scientific study or trip to the doctor to know that being overweight or obese is generally unhealthy, but a recent study has illustrated just how detrimental that excess weight can be. According to a study by Australian researchers at the George Institute for Global Health and the University of Sydney, young adults who are classified as obese are more likely to die up to 10 years earlier than those who aren’t obese in their 20s.

Taken as a whole, the study estimated that 36.3 million years of life will be lost over the lifetime of present-day Australia’s adult population due to excess weight and obesity. Men are expected to lose 27% more years of life expectancy on average than women.

“We know that excess weight has an impact on your health, but to have excess weight as a young adult is really significant on life expectancy. We are talking about losing up to 10 years of your life,” says lead author Thomas Lung, of the George Institute of Global Health, in a statement.

