A new video in which former Vice President Joe Biden says he met with families of those killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Connecticut sparked outrage Wednesday from a man who lost his 6-year-old brother in the massacre.

“This is a lie,” Joseph Theodore “J.T.” Lewis said on Twitter. “Obama came to Sandy Hook and met with every family.

“Joe Biden DID NOT.

“In fact, my family was not allowed on Air Force One because we refused to support Obama/Biden gun-control efforts,” he said.

Lewis, now a Republican candidate for the Connecticut State Senate, was 12 years old when Adam Lanza, 20, fatally shot 20 children — including his brother, Jesse — and six adults at Sandy Hook on Dec. 14, 2012.

He was a student at Newtown Middle School, about two miles away from Sandy Hook, at the time of the attack.

Biden was among eight 2020 Democratic presidential candidates discussing gun control in videos produced by the advocacy group, Giffords: Courage to Fight Gun Violence.

The group — cofounded by former Rep. Gabby Giffords, D-Ariz., and her husband, Mark Kelly — is calling for a “gun-safety president.”

“What really got to me, though — really first-hand — was what happened up at Sandy Hook,” Biden said in the video. “I think I met with every one of the parents and or the families of those who were lost. Little kids.”

Former President Barack Obama visited Sandy Hook two days after the massacre.

Biden ended by saying, “This is going to change, I promise you,” and vowing to fight gun manufacturers and the National Rifle Association.

“You still have your Second Amendment rights,” the former vice president said, “and at the same time save thousands of lives.”