Former Vice President Joe Biden is apologizing for saying in 1998 that Bill Clinton’s impeachment could be viewed as a “partisan lynching.”

His apology came after President Donald Trump came under fire for comparing current impeachment efforts against him to a “lynching.”

Biden, in a Tuesday night tweet, said he was personally sorry for using the term in the past.

He wrote: “This wasn’t the right word to use and I’m sorry about that. Trump on the other hand chose his words deliberately today in his use of the word lynching and continues to stoke racial divides in this country daily.”