Just one week after claiming he did not need a criminal defense lawyer, President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani is reportedly approaching defense attorneys to potentially represent him, CNN reports.

Giuliani recently parted ways with his lawyer, John Sale, amid the congressional impeachment investigation into Trump and his foreign affairs.

Giuliani in a tweet Wednesday night said “everything I did was to discover evidence to defend my client against false charges. Dems would be horrified by the attacks on me, if my client was a terrorist. But they don’t believe @realDonaldTrump has rights.”

Giuliani, who remains as Trump’s personal attorney, is a central figure in the impeachment inquiry into Trump. He has denied wrongdoing, saying Congress “can look at my Ukraine business all they want.”

Trump pressed Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a July 25 phone call to investigate the Bidens. That call is now the basis of the impeachment inquiry.

During the call, Trump asked Zelenskiy for a “favor” and then asked him to investigate Biden.

Trump then advised Zelenskiy that Giuliani and Attorney General Bill Barr would be contacting him about the request, according to a summary of the called released by the White House.

Within days, Giuliani flew to Spain to meet privately with Zelenskiy’s aide who was in the May 7 meeting.