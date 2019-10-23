Former Vice President Joe Biden holds his strongest lead among Democratic and Democratic-leaning voters since not long after beginning his candidacy in April, according to poll results released Wednesday.

Biden registered 34% of the 1,003 registered voters surveyed by the SSRS firm for CNN. His finish was his highest in the poll since shortly after his campaign started on April 25.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., was second with 19%, while Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., ranked third at 16%.

All the other candidates ended in the single digits.

The CNN poll was conducted between Thursday and Sunday — and the sample included 424 registered Democrats or Democratic-leaning independents.

The overall margin of error for the survey is 3.7%, and is 5.8% for the Democratic sample.