Former Vice President Joe Biden continues to hold a comfortable lead in the Democrat presidential primary field, according to a CNN poll released Wednesday.

Biden has 34 percent support among Democrats/Democrat-leaning independents who are registered to vote while Sen. Elizabeth Warren only registers 19 percent support. Sen. Bernie Sanders has 16 percent while Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Kamala Harris only have six percent support each. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke end up with three percent support.

Political analysts believed the fourth Democrat debate hosted by CNN would shake up the race, as Biden continued to deliver an underwhelming performance and other candidates targeted Sen. Elizabeth Warren. And respondents seemed to agree with this assessment. When asked “which candidate do you think did the best job in the debate?” Warren was ranked number one with 28%, Biden second at 15%, and Bernie Sanders third at 13%.

Yet Biden’s support jumped ten points from the last poll taken in September, from 24 percent to 34 percent. Warren only increased her support by one percent.

Biden was also targeted by President Donald Trump for corruption in recent weeks, as the president attacked Biden’s son Hunter for his shady foreign business deals in Ukraine and China while his father was vice president.

A big majority of moderate/conservative Democrat voters chose Biden as their first choice; 43 percent to Warren’s 12 percent and Bernie Sanders ten percent.

Fifty-three percent of potential Democrat voters in the poll said that they might change their minds, while 46 percent said that they would definitely support their first choice.

The CNN Poll was conducted from October 17-20 by SSRS of 1,003 adults, 424 registered voters who identified as Democrats or Democratic-leaning independents. The margin of error among potential Democrat voters is +/- 5.8 points.