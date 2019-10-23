Colorado Gov. Jared PolisJared Schutz PolisProtesters at Colorado State Capitol call for Columbus Day to be abolished Freedom of the press under fire in Colorado Democrats grill BLM chief over plans to move officials out of DC MORE (D) mocked President TrumpDonald John TrumpGraham to introduce resolution condemning House impeachment inquiry Support for impeachment inches up in poll Fox News’s Bret Baier calls Trump’s attacks on media ‘a problem’ MORE after he said during a recent speech that the U.S. is building a border wall in Colorado.
“Well this is awkward…Colorado doesn’t border Mexico,” Polis wrote on Facebook after the apparent misstatement by Trump.
“Good thing Colorado now offers free full day kindergarten so our kids can learn basic geography,” he added.
During a speech in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Trump said, “We’re building a wall in Colorado.”
ADVERTISEMENT
“We’re building a beautiful wall, a big one that really works that you can’t get over, you can’t get under,” he continued, adding, “And we’re building a wall in Texas. And we’re not building a wall in Kansas, but they get the benefit of the walls we just mentioned. And Louisiana’s incredible.”
A number politicians have been poking fun at the president for his comments on social media as a result.
https://t.co/fmE0hiPLNB pic.twitter.com/gMzNIcl5Qu
— Sen. Patrick LeahyPatrick Joseph LeahySenators have chance to double funding for women entrepreneurs—they should take it On The Money: Trump dismisses ‘phony Emoluments Clause’ after Doral criticism | Senate Dems signal support for domestic spending package | House panel to consider vaping tax Senate Dems signal they’ll support domestic spending package MORE (@SenatorLeahy) October 23, 2019
Hey @TeamHeinrich & @tomudall
do one of you want to break it to @realDonaldTrump that Colorado’s border is with New Mexico, not Mexico…or should I? https://t.co/8Qqe59Oep4
— John HickenlooperJohn HickenlooperThe Hill’s 12:30 Report: Trump seeks distance from Syria crisis Gardner dodges questions about Trump’s call for Biden probe 2020 Presidential Candidates MORE (@Hickenlooper) October 23, 2019