Colorado Gov. Jared PolisJared Schutz PolisProtesters at Colorado State Capitol call for Columbus Day to be abolished Freedom of the press under fire in Colorado Democrats grill BLM chief over plans to move officials out of DC MORE (D) mocked President Trump Donald John TrumpGraham to introduce resolution condemning House impeachment inquiry Support for impeachment inches up in poll Fox News’s Bret Baier calls Trump’s attacks on media ‘a problem’ MORE after he said during a recent speech that the U.S. is building a border wall in Colorado.

“Well this is awkward…Colorado doesn’t border Mexico,” Polis wrote on Facebook after the apparent misstatement by Trump.

“Good thing Colorado now offers free full day kindergarten so our kids can learn basic geography,” he added.

During a speech in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Trump said, “We’re building a wall in Colorado.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re building a beautiful wall, a big one that really works that you can’t get over, you can’t get under,” he continued, adding, “And we’re building a wall in Texas. And we’re not building a wall in Kansas, but they get the benefit of the walls we just mentioned. And Louisiana’s incredible.”

A number politicians have been poking fun at the president for his comments on social media as a result.