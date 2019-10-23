On Tuesday’s episode of “The Steve Deace Show,” Steve explained the history of civil disobedience in the United States and why a recent court ruling calls for just such disobedience.

Tuesday, a jury in Texas blocked a father from stopping gender reassignment surgery of his 7-year-old son, who is now called Luna. Deace explained that it was bad enough that this occurred in Texas, but worse that a jury of the father’s peers decided the father would not be able to stop his son from receiving gender reassignment surgery.

Deace asserted civil disobedience was required to propel women’s rights, civil rights, and other righteous causes forward, and that now is the time for civil disobedience.

