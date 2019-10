(FOX NEWS) — A couple dining at a New Jersey restaurant recently made an extremely rare find while partaking in a plate of oysters.

Anton and Sheryl Schermer, of Tenafly, N.J., were in the middle of dinner on Saturday evening when Anton detected something hard “rolling around in his mouth,” according to the Stern & Bow restaurant in the town of Closter, where they were eating.

He then spit out the object, only to find it was a tiny pearl.

