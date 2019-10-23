Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. has been indicted in a third case involving sexual misconduct.

Gooding Jr. is set to be arraigned on Oct. 31, according to a report published Tuesday by Page Six.

Cuba Gooding Jr. pleaded not guilty this afternoon to sexual misconduct charges alleged by two women. Prosecutors say they have twelve additional women willing to testify against him. pic.twitter.com/84U1ZwPR9t — JOSH RUSSELL (@jruss_jruss) October 15, 2019

The “Boyz N The Hood” actor was already charged with four misdemeanors involving two women accusing him of sexual misconduct.

Gooding Jr.’s lawyer, Mark Jay Heller, claimed the actor would be pleading not guilty to the new charges.

"The new accuser is just one more splinter that comes out of the woodwork when a celebrity is criminally charged, but none of the splinters will form a plank leading to his conviction because he has not committed any crime," Gooding Jr.'s lawyer said.

“Cuba Gooding Jr. will be appearing with me in supreme court Thursday morning at 9:30 to enter a not guilty plea to the new indictment, which will be unsealed Thursday morning,” he added.

The new indictment comes a week after Gooding Jr. pleaded not guilty to forcible touching and sexual abuse in the third degree.

As previously reported, a woman accused Gooding Jr. of “[pinching] her buttocks” while making inappropriate sexual comments at a night club.

Along with the three indictments, prosecutors have planned to introduce a dozen women who accused the actor of sex abuse. Prosecutors claim the accusations establish a “pattern of behavior.”