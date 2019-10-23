Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak had an absurd goal Tuesday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Pastrnak got the puck in front of the net, and somehow managed to bury it after going between his legs. I’ve had to watch the play about five different times just to figure out what happened.

He did it so quickly the goalie had damn near no chance of seeing what happened. Give it a watch below.

What an absurd goal from David Pastrnak. pic.twitter.com/JAIXADRj8V — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) October 22, 2019

How did he do it? How did Pastrnak score that goal? Seriously, what the hell happened?

It's almost hard to understand how good somebody's hands need to be in order to pull off a goal like that. For the Bruins forward, he made it look effortless.

It was silky smooth from start to finish.

We’re early in the NHL season, and we’ve already had several great goals. I have no doubt at all that this one from Pastrnak and the Bruins will be in the conversation for one of the best of the year when it’s all said and done.