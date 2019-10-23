Will & Grace star Debra Messing is once again antagonizing President Donald Trump, mocking him at a Democratic fundraiser in Los Angeles where she performed in a stage play based on the Mueller Report.

Variety reported that Messing appeared Monday at Beverly Hills’ Saban Theatre where the crowd for the fundraiser organized by former Sen. Barbara Boxer numbered more than a thousand.

Messing reportedly began the play by reading a tweet the president wrote about her on Sept. 1. President Trump’s tweet was a response to Messing’s controversial call to publicize the names of attendees to his September fundraiser in Beverly Hills.

I have not forgotten that when it was announced that I was going to do The Apprentice, and when it then became a big hit, helping NBC’s failed lineup greatly, @DebraMessing came up to me at an Upfront & profusely thanked me, even calling me “Sir.” How times have changed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2019

President Trump susbsequently slammed Messing for her call to blacklist his supporters, calling her a “bad” actress and nicknaming her “Debra The Mess Messing.” He also referred to Messing’s support of labelling black supporters of President Trump as “mentally ill.”

Bad “actress” Debra The Mess Messing is in hot water. She wants to create a “Blacklist” of Trump supporters, & is being accused of McCarthyism. Is also being accused of being a Racist because of the terrible things she said about blacks and mental illness. If Roseanne Barr…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2019

Variety reported that Messing read lines from the Mueller report in President Trump’s voice during the stage production.

“She cracked me up. She did the New York thing, and I’m from New York,” Boxer told the trade publication.

The Mueller Report, which was released in April, disappointed liberals when it found no evidence that President Trump colluded with Russia during the 2016 election.

Monday’s Democratic fundraiser included appearances by Pose star Billy Porter and Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s Larry David.

Messing recently joined the Democratic-backed “Impeachment Task Force,” designed to further the Democrat-led Trump impeachment effort with aggressive messaging on social media.

