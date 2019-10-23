(FOX NEWS) — Even as top Democrats rushed to condemn President Trump’s comparison of their impeachment inquiry to a “lynching,” footage and news reports have emerged showing several top Democrats referring matter-of-factly to Bill Clinton’s impeachment proceedings as a “lynching” in 1998.

Among those Democrats are two African-American representatives still serving in the House, as well as House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., and presidential contender Joe Biden.

Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., called Clinton’s impeachment a “persecution” and a “political lynching” on the House floor in 1998. And Danny Davis, D-Ill., condemned what he described as a “lynching in the People’s House.”

