President Donald Trump said Wednesday that his administration was building a wall in Colorado, despite the state not being on the U.S. southern border with Mexico.

“We’re building a wall on the border of New Mexico, and we’re building a wall in Colorado,” Trump said.

The president made his remarks during his speech at the ninth annual Shale Insight Conference in Pittsburgh.

“We’re building a beautiful wall, a big one that really works, that you can’t get over, you can’t get under,” he said.

It is unclear what the president meant, and White House aides did not explain or walk back the president’s remarks.

“We’re building a wall in Texas,” he continued. “And we’re not building a wall in Kansas, but they get the benefit of the walls that we just mentioned.”

Democrat Colorado politicians quickly mocked the president for his statement.

“Well this is awkward…Colorado doesn’t border Mexico,” Colorado Gov. Jared Polis wrote on Facebook, sharing an image of a story about Trump’s comment. “Good thing Colorado now offers free full day kindergarten so our kids can learn basic geography.”

Former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper and current Senate candidate also mocked the president, asking New Mexico politicians about their borders.

Hey @TeamHeinrich & @tomudall

do one of you want to break it to @realDonaldTrump that Colorado’s border is with New Mexico, not Mexico…or should I? https://t.co/8Qqe59Oep4 — John Hickenlooper (@Hickenlooper) October 23, 2019

Even Sen. Patrick Leahy joined in the group of elected Democrats mocking Trump.