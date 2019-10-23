Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin wants to beef up the non-conference schedule for the Gators.

The man running the athletic program down in Gainesville tweeted late Tuesday afternoon that wanted to schedule more games against other Power 5 teams so that fans could get “quality games” people “want to see.”

Attention ADs from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 or Pac-12 … @GatorsFB is looking to add additional Home-and-Home series against P5 opponents. Let’s connect and schedule quality games the fans want to see! #GoGators — Scott Stricklin (@ScottStricklin) October 22, 2019

Ladies and gentlemen, this right here is how you do it. The SEC is notorious for playing weak non-conference games. It has dogged the SEC’s reputation for years, and so many different schools are guilty of not really pushing themselves.

Clearly, Stricklin is trying to buck the trend by getting some tough teams to play in Florida, and he’s even willing to go on the road. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’s a great standard to have, and the entire SEC should embrace it.

I trash the SEC on a consistent basis, and I always will for as long as I think they deserve it. However, on this one, I think I have to tip my cap to Stricklin.

You know how you end the perception that the SEC is a conference interested in cupcake games for out of league play?

You go out and schedule the toughest opponents you can find.

That’s what Stricklin is trying to do. Hopefully, everybody else in the SEC pays attention and does the same.