On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” former Clinton adviser Philippe Reines stated that it is “unlikely” former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton runs for president in 2020, but “there might be a reason that she’d be the best person, not only to beat Donald Trump, but to govern after Donald Trump.”

Reines began by saying that Hillary hasn’t completely ruled out running in 2020, but later added that Hillary running is “unlikely” and he has greater odds of winning the Powerball than Hillary running in 2020.

He added, “Well, look, this is a huge if, but if she were to jump in, for whatever reason, and the party has moved someplace that she hasn’t, then she won’t get the votes. That’s the point of the primary. … I don’t know. She’s not running because she has any anxiety about the Democratic field. She really likes a lot of the people running. She knows them well. She thought about some of them for her vice presidency. But, there might be a reason that she’d be the best person, not only to beat Donald Trump, but to govern after Donald Trump.”

(h/t Grabien)

