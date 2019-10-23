Presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, lashed out at Hillary Clinton and called the former secretary of state’s foreign policy a “disaster.”

Her remarks came in a new video posted Wednesday on Twitter.

“Hillary Clinton, your foreign policy has been a disaster for our country and the world,” she said. “It’s resulted in the deaths and injuries of so many of my brothers and sister in uniform.”

Gabbard, an Army National Guard member who served in Iraq, added: “Yet, despite this damage that you have done to our country and the world, you want to continue your failed policies directly or through the Democratic nominee. It’s time for you to acknowledge the damage that you’ve caused. And it is long past time for your to step down from your throne so that the Democratic Party can lead with a new foreign policy, which will actually be in the interest of and benefit to the American people and the world.”

Gabbard’s remarks about the former first lady came after Clinton suggested that the Kremlin was grooming Gabbard to run as a third-party candidate in 2020.