The country is two-thirds of the way to the “edge of civil war,” according to a Georgetown Institute of Politics and Public Service poll released Wednesday.

Voters were asked on a 0-100 scale to rate the level of political divide in the country. The value offered for “100” was “edge of a civil war.”

The mean response was 67.23. The score was similar to the 70.77 score from the April poll.

The poll “paints a scenario, a picture of a highly negative campaign that will continue to exacerbate the incivility in our public discourse,” said Mo Elleithee, the executive director of GU’s Institute of Politics and Public Service.

He added, “It will be a sort of race to the bottom or has the potential to be a race to the bottom.”

Democrats recorded a 67.65 score, compared to Republicans who scored 64.95. Independents were the most concerned about the level of political division in the country, with a score of 70.77.

Additionally, the poll also found 77% of voters from all political affiliations believe the political, racial and class divisions in the country are getting worse and that our national dialogue is breaking down.

Eighty-eight percent said they were frustrated by the uncivil and rude behavior of many politicians and 90% said they were tired of politicians in Washington who work with the powerful special interests instead of standing up to them.