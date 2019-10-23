Republican Rep. Adam KinzingerAdam Daniel KinzingerCNN: Biden likened Clinton impeachment to ‘partisan lynching’ in 1998 AOC: Trump comparing impeachment inquiry to a lynching is ‘atrocious’ Susan Collins calls on Trump to retract tweet comparing impeachment inquiry to ‘lynching’ MORE (Ill.) criticized President Trump Donald John TrumpGraham to introduce resolution condemning House impeachment inquiry Support for impeachment inches up in poll Fox News’s Bret Baier calls Trump’s attacks on media ‘a problem’ MORE‘s recent tweet calling never-Trump Republicans “human scum.”

“To call anybody human scum is beneath the office of the presidency. You can’t say that, right? You’re the president. You have different standards,” Kinzinger said in a CNN interview.

“Sometimes you’ll hear people say, ‘Well this congressman said this once’ … yeah, nobody should say anything like this,” he added. “But I think there’s a different level when you’re the president of the United States. You have a different responsibility and that’s why I’m outspoken about it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The lawmaker called on his colleagues to “talk to each other as grownups.”

“We need to just have conversations and I’m going to say this to my colleagues on my side and the other side of the aisle … by calling names and screaming and yelling and demonstrating, you never win anybody to your side,” Kinzinger said. “You just make your base happy but you’re not actually doing anything effective.”

The lawmaker’s comments follow a tweet in which Trump said that “Never Trumper Republicans” are “dangerous.”

“The Never Trumper Republicans, though on respirators with not many left, are in certain ways worse and more dangerous for our Country than the Do Nothing Democrats. Watch out for them, they are human scum!” he wrote.

He particularly called out top diplomat to Ukraine William Taylor, who this week testified before lawmakers as part of a House impeachment inquiry into Trump.