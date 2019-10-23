Sen.(R-S.C.) said on Wednesday that he was dropping a plan to send House Speaker(D-Calif.) a letter warning that Republicans wouldn’t remove Trump from office over a Ukraine phone call.

Graham, asked about the letter, told reporters that he was instead going to offer a resolution condemning the House’s impeachment inquiry process.

“No, I’m going to do a resolution saying that the process I think is unfair,” Graham said, asked if he was still sending the letter to Pelosi.

Graham first floated the letter earlier this month during a “Fox & Friends” interview, saying that he was going to ask other Senate Republicans to sign a letter to Pelosi saying that they “do not believe the transcript of the phone call between the president and the Ukraine is an impeachable offense.”

“They’re about to destroy the nation for no good reason,” Graham said at the time. “And I want Nancy Pelosi to know that Republican senators are not going to impeach this president based on this transcript, so she can stop now before she destroys the country.”

“There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great,” Trump told Zelensky in the July 25 call according to notes released by the White House.