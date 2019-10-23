Sen. Lindsey GrahamLindsey Olin GrahamGraham to introduce resolution condemning House impeachment inquiry Overnight Defense: Trump’s Syria envoy wasn’t consulted on withdrawal | McConnell offers resolution urging Trump to rethink Syria | Diplomat says Ukraine aid was tied to political investigations Partisan squabbles endanger congressional response to Trump’s course on Syria MORE (R-S.C.) walked back his earlier comments that called out a group of House Republicans for storming into a closed-door deposition that is part of the ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Trump Donald John TrumpGraham to introduce resolution condemning House impeachment inquiry Support for impeachment inches up in poll Fox News’s Bret Baier calls Trump’s attacks on media ‘a problem’ MORE on Wednesday.

Graham tweeted a “correction” saying that when he told reporters “that’s nuts” in response to his fellow Republican lawmakers’ actions, he had been misinformed on the nature of the disruption.

“I was initially told House GOP took the SCIF by force – basically like a GOP version of Occupy Wall Street,” Graham tweeted. “Apparently it was a peaceful protest. Big difference. I understand their frustration and they have good reason to be upset.”

CORRECTION: I was initially told House GOP took the SCIF by force – basically like a GOP version of Occupy Wall Street. Apparently it was a peaceful protest. Big difference. I understand their frustration and they have good reason to be upset. https://t.co/39GLwGgrPq — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 23, 2019

Graham had rebuked the members’ actions earlier, telling reporters the move was “nuts” and “that’s not the way to do it,” according to a report by The Associated Press.

He also criticized the inquiry process, reportedly saying the didn’t like the closed door hearings and said transcripts should be made available to from any impeachment inquiry interview. That criticism was largely the same as the argument made by House GOP members who went into the secure hearing room.

Dozens of House GOP members not on the three impeachment probe-focused committees stormed into the secure hearing room in the Capitol basement, delaying the testimony of Laura Cooper, the deputy assistant secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia.

Only members (from both parties) on the House Intelligence, Oversight and Foreign Affairs Committees have been allowed into the closed-door depositions of witnesses in the ongoing impeachment inquiry.

House Republican protesters told reporters that when they entered the secure hearing room, House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffThe strange case of ‘Dr. Trump’ and ‘Mr. Tweet’ The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Trump faces backlash for comparing impeachment to ‘lynching’ House Republican: Schiff ‘should not be leading this whole inquiry’ MORE (D-Calif.) left with Cooper.

Democrats confirmed Cooper’s hearing began later in the afternoon, after the Republicans not on the participating committees had left.

The House launched the impeachment inquiry into Trump over the president’s alleged soliciting of foreign interference in the 2020 election and have been holding closed-door depositions in the Capitol basement with witnesses in recent weeks.