Harvard announced this week that it will implement new measures to protect against admissions fraud that will ensure recruited athletes are actually capable of playing their sport at the collegiate level.

According to a report by the Crimson, Harvard is installing safeguards that are designed to prevent future abuse of the athletic recruitment system. The DOJ revealed earlier this year that wealthy Americans were manipulating the college admissions process by posing their children as qualified athletic recruits. In some of the cases, the recruits had never played their sport before.

Breitbart News has reported extensively on the Varsity Blues college admissions scandal. Actress Lori Loughlin, who is currently awaiting a trial, reportedly had her two daughters pose on rowing equipment to create a fake athletic profile. Loughlin’s daughters, who were both admitted to USC as athletic recruits, had never rowed competitively.

Now, Harvard will require coaches to submit material that proves that their recruits are capable of performing at the collegiate level.

“The University has implemented two new policies this fall in response to the scandals, according to Scalise,” the report reads. “Harvard coaches must now provide materials that admissions officers can later use to verify an applicant’s athletic ability. The Office of General Counsel is also starting regular conflict of interest training for Athletics coaching staff.”

Breitbart News reported in April that Maryland businessman Jie Zhao purchased a home from the Harvard fencing coach for twice its market value. Shortly thereafter, Zhao’s son was admitted to Harvard as a fencing recruit.

