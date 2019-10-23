Hillary Clinton has privately told Democrats that she would enter the 2020 presidential contest if she could envision a viable path to the White House, the New York Times reported Tuesday.

Democrats are facing an internal crisis. Their front-runner candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, is being assailed from all angles while his closest contenders, Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), are seen as too far-left and too radical to survive a general election contest against President Donald Trump.

So, where does that leave Democrats? According to the Times, Democratic donors are eyeing fresh candidates, like Clinton, to enter the race.

Indeed, rumors that Clinton would enter the race for her third presidential campaign have swirled for months. Clinton has been increasingly vocal about the race, including last week when she claimed Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) is a Russian pawn who is being used as a potential third-party spoiler.

However, while Clinton is considering an entrance into the primary contest if she believed she could win the general election, the Times reported that Clinton is “skeptical” that such a path exists.

The Washington Post also reported Wednesday that Clinton is considering entering the race, again on the condition that she would win the White House. According to the Post, Clinton feels “vindicated” as Trump’s political woes deepen.

“Ultimately, it’s unlikely she would do it. But put it this way: It ain’t zero. And does she think about it all the time? Absolutely,” a person who has spoken with Clinton told the Post.

In addition to Clinton, the Times reported that former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, former Sen. John Kerry, former Attorney General Eric Holder, and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick are among those whom Democrats are quietly urging to jump into the race before it is too late.