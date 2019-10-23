U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is reversing course months after threatening six-figure fines against immigrants taking sanctuary at churches.

A coalition of attorneys, organizers and other allies called the National Sanctuary Collective says seven women have been notified that ICE, using its discretion, is withdrawing its intent to fine them between $300,000 and $500,000.

Attorney Lizbeth Mateo argues the fines were illegal and intended to scare the immigrants, including a Mexican woman living at a Columbus, Ohio, church.

ICE spokesman Richard Rocha says the immigrants have remained in the U.S. in violation of the law and still are subject to removal orders that ICE intends to enforce.

Immigrants have sought relief from deportation at houses of worship because immigration officials consider them “sensitive locations” in which enforcement action is avoided.