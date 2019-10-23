(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) VINTON, Iowa — As Elizabeth Warren rises in the polls, Democratic voters are concerned the Massachusetts senator isn’t electable enough to defeat President Trump in 2020.

“We saw Warren up close, and you could see her eyes, and she was intense, there’s no question about that. I think she takes off too big a bite as a candidate,” said Jim Mikulanec, a 70-year-old retired sales manager who saw Warren in Indianola, Iowa.

Warren’s refusal to say whether middle-class taxes would go up in order to fund her proposed “Medicare for all” single-payer healthcare plan is also causing jitters.

