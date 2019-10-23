Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh wants people to know he doesn’t plan on leaving anytime soon.

There had been a report that Harbaugh’s reps were looking to get him back to the NFL after another disappointing year with the Wolverines.

However, he hit back hard after releasing a letter to the parents of his player. He called the rumors “total crap” and “an annual strategy driven by our enemies to cause disruption to our program.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can read his entire letter below.

Jim Harbaugh refutes rumors of interest in the NFL: “I don’t even have an agent or representative.” pic.twitter.com/SyHDn3rsO2 — Sam Webb (@SamWebb77) October 23, 2019

I’m not sure I’m buying a single word from Harbaugh on this one. I’m not sure I’m buying it at all. The reality of the situation is that he just hasn’t met the expectations in Ann Arbor.

Now, you can debate whether or not the expectations are reasonable, but there’s no doubt at all that he hasn’t met them.

At some point, it would be reasonable for him to consider other options. He could get an NFL job without much trouble at all.

Staying at Michigan just isn’t smart if he’s going to routinely get smacked by Ohio State, never win the Big Ten East and never appear in the conference title game.

The playoff isn’t even in the question right now. That’s a pipe dream at this point in Harbaugh’s career.

Maybe, just maybe, he’s not looking for an exit right now. At the end of the day, only he knows his true plans. However, I refuse to believe he won’t consider leaving if the Wolverines continue to disappoint under his leadership.