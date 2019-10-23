A jury in California hearing a $16 million civil damage case filed by abortionists against undercover journalists who exposed their body-parts-for-sale schemes involving the remains of unborn babies has gotten to see a video report on that industry.

Only it wasn’t among those a judge has censored – one of those created by the Center for Medical Progress.

This one was done by that group called ABC News 20/20 Report, and it was called “Parts for Sale” back in 2000 when it was released.

See it:

[embedded content]

“The video features Chris Wallace revealing that a ‘hidden camera investigation has found a thriving industry, in which aborted fetuses women donate to help medical research are being marketed for hundreds – even thousands of dollars.’ The documentary reveals the so-called consent is filled with ‘legal mumbo jumbo’ that the women sign without knowing their babies will be sold for research,” reported Liberty Counsel, which is defending one of the targets of the abortion industry attack.

The fight is over the 2015 videos by CMP and its workers, David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt.

A coalition of legal teams, including Liberty Counsel, the American Center for Law and Justice, Life Legal Defense Fund, Freedom of Conscience Defense Foundation and Thomas More Law Center are working on the defense.

Liberty Counsel reported it had been asking the judge for weeks for permission to show the video, which uncovered many of the same issues as those done by Merritt and Daleiden in 2015.

“The documentary revealed that abortion procedures were altered in order to harvest intact body parts that sell for higher prices, which the investigation states is illegal. In fact, after this report was released and Planned Parenthood was not further investigated for the unethical and illegal profiting from human baby body parts, Merritt and Daleiden reasonably believed additional investigation was needed,” Liberty Counsel reported.

“The ABC News 20/20 correspondent ran several extended clips from hidden camera footage where two producers met with a pathologist, Dr. Miles Jones, who over lobster bisque and roast duck, explained the business of selling baby body parts. This footage is similar to CMP’s first video where former Planned Parenthood Federation of America’s Dr. Deborah Nucatola sipped wine while eating a salad and casually talked openly for third parties to hear how she positions the baby in the womb and then crushes above and below the thorax to harvest intact hearts, lungs, and livers,” Liberty Counsel reported.

“Dr. Jones revealed that an average fetal tissue sample or organ costs him just $50, plus overhead. However, he charged an average of $250 and he could make $2,500 on one aborted baby. At one point in the footage, Jones also blatantly referred to his operation as a ‘golden goose,’ adding that ‘you can certainly keep it well-fed, and it will lay lots of eggs for you,'” the report said.

He boasted back in the day of income projections of $50,000 a week.

“Wallace also interviewed bioethicist Arthur Caplan, who viewed the undercover footage and denounced Jones’ ‘trading in body parts.’ Caplan underlined that ‘it’s flat-out buying and selling, It’s flat-out profiteering. It’s flat-out saying, ‘I’m going to charge you whatever you’re going to pay me,'” the report said.

That documentation also included statements from whistleblowers confirming the same facts that CMP later confirmed, that abortionists “altered” abortions “to get better tissue.”

“Sandra Merritt used the same lawful recording methods in public places as the journalists in the ABC News 20/20 investigation. She did nothing wrong. Planned Parenthood is using the courts to abuse and silence Sandra Merritt and David Daleiden. From the beginning we have been thwarted in our defense because the court has refused to allow the defense to show the videos that reveal the horrible trafficking in baby body parts. This one video from 2000 shows that this horrible practice of harvesting baby body parts has been ongoing for decades. It is time to end this horror,” said Mat Staver, chief of Liberty Counsel.

WND reported just days earlier on a “game-changer” in the case, when, for the first time, jurors were allowed to see a portion of the CMP videos.

The videos — featuring Planned Parenthood executives in 2015 making admissions on hidden camera — caused a furor that caught the attention of lawmakers.

California regulators shut down businesses that had been buying body parts, and two congressional committees referred companies and individuals for possible prosecution. The committees cited a federal law that bans profiting from the sale of body parts.

Operation Rescue, whose president Troy Newman is being sued as a board member of CMP, provided a report from the trial.

“The jury was stunned. It was the first time during the three-week trial that they had seen any of the debated video. It was a game changer and a huge victory for the pro-life defendants. Planned Parenthood’s star witness turned into a star witness for the defense. It could not have been a better day.”

One juror was reported to have teared up and a second juror held his head in his hands during the playing of the video.

A video on the court testimony:

[embedded content]

Judge William Orrick is hearing the case under a cloud.

He was on the board of a community organization and negotiated a no-fee lease for Planned Parenthood in the community center he helped run.

The judge previously refused the request of defendants to recuse himself from the case because of his conflict of interest.

At trial, he repeatedly has prevented evidence helpful to the defendants from being admitted.

Here are two of the videos released by CMP:

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

One of the videos that has been suppressed by Orrick includes more information about the body-parts industry.

It was available only briefly online.

However, transcripts of comments by abortion executives have been preserved.

Lisa Harris, medical director for Planned Parenthood of Michigan: “Our stories don’t really have a place in a lot of pro-choice discourse and rhetoric, right? The heads that get stuck that we can’t get out. The hemorrhages that we manage.”

Susan Robinson of Planned Parenthood of Mar Monte in San Jose, California: “The fetus is a tough little object and taking it apart, I mean taking it apart, on day one is very difficult.’

Talcott Camp, deputy director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s Reproductive Health Freedom Project: “I’m like oh my god! I get it! When the skull is broken, that’s really sharp. I get it, I understand why people are talking about getting that skull out, that calvarium.”

Deborah Nucatola, senior director of medical services at Planned Parenthood Federation of America: “You know, sometimes she’ll tell me she wants brain, and we’ll, you know, leave the calvarium in ’til last, and then try to basically take it, or actually, you know, catch everything, and even keep it separate from the rest of the tissue so it doesn’t get lost.”

Uta Landy, founder of the Consortium of Abortion providers for Planned Parenthood: “An eyeball just fell down into my lap, and that is gross.”

Her comment was followed by raucous laughter from the abortionists at the meeting of the National Abortion Federation.

In December 2015, the Senate Judiciary Committee and the House Select Investigative Panel on Infant Lives referred the Planned Parenthood Federation of American and six regional affiliates to the Department of Justice for criminal investigation.

Operation Rescue noted little attention was given to the issue under President Obama, but after Donald Trump moved into office, the investigations “appeared to show signs of life.”

See a CMP video about Planned Parenthood skirting federal law:

[embedded content]

The “Lamborghini” executive:

[embedded content]

Paying attention to who’s in the room when infants are born alive:

[embedded content]

Altering abortion procedures:

[embedded content]

Selling body parts a “valid exchange”:

[embedded content]