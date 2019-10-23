Comedian Kathy Griffin claims she can’t get work these days, and says “older white guys” are the reason why.

What are the details?

Griffin went on KTLA-TV to promote her new film, “Kathy Griffin: A Hell of A Story,” which tells her perspective of the fallout after she released a picture showing her holding a fake rendition of President Donald Trump’s head, decapitated.

Three of the four anchors on set who were listening to Griffin’s aggrandizement of herself mostly sat in silence, but when the comedian claimed she couldn’t get work because she is a “58-year-old female in comedy,” KTLA veteran Mark Kriski interrupted and said, “I think there’s a lot of 58-year-old comedians that are working out there.”

“Are ya?” Griffin responded, before challenging him to “name five women.”

Griffin noted that he’s “not into the comedy thing,” before Griffin asked her interviewer, “What is this guy? What’s with the new guy?” Griffin went on the say, “Look, the point is, it’s a male dominated field, which, I really don’t want to hear your take on that,” directing her ire back at Kriski.

The comedian addressed the camera again, and said (while pointing at Kristi), “Working in a male dominated field, is something where I deal with that sort of thing every day, so I spend most of my day trying to talk to older white guys and explain ‘I just want to do what I do.'”

Anything else?

In addition to Kathy Griffin — who enjoys a household name while promoting a feature film — five female comedians working at the age of 58 or older include Ellen DeGeneres (61), Joy Behar (77), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (58), Whoopi Goldberg (63) and Megan Mullally (60).