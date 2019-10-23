On Wednesday’s episode of “Pat Gray Unleashed,” Pat discussed U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney’s admission to The Atlantic that he maintained a secret Twitter account to defend himself.

In this clip, Pat reported that the Utah senator (aka Pierre Delecto @qaws9876) admitted to having a “secret” Twitter account.

“It’s like he is a kid who doesn’t understand how Twitter works,” Pat said. “IT’S SAD! AND IT’S EMBARRASSING! In all caps, like I yelled it with enthusiasm.”

