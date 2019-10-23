Democratic politicians and left-wing media have reacted with sanctimonious outrage after President Donald Trump compared House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry to a “lynching” in a tweet on Tuesday. Have they forgotten that they did the exact same thing during the impeachment proceedings against former President Bill Clinton?

Comedian Nick Di Paolo joined Glenn Beck on Wednesday’s radio program to call out the left’s selective “Alzheimer’s” and dispicable double standards.

Watch the video below:

Watch the full episode here.

Use code GLENN to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.