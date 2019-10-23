When he wasn’t dismantling the Democrats’ latest impeachment “bombshells” on Wednesday, conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh spent some time addressing a big story involving President Trump the impeachment-obsessed media isn’t as interested in covering: his significant foreign policy achievement in Syria.

On Wednesday, President Trump, Vice President Pence, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gathered in the Diplomatic Reception Room to announce the permanent ceasefire between Turkey and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Syria.

“Over the last five days you have seen that a ceasefire that we established along Syria’s border has held, and it’s held very well, beyond most expectations,” said Trump. “Early this morning the government of Turkey informed my administration that they would be stopping combat and their offensive in Syria and making the ceasefire permanent, and it will indeed be permanent.”

“This was an outcome created by us, the United States, and nobody else. No other nation. Very simple,” said Trump. “Turkey, Syria, and all forms of the Kurds have been fighting for centuries. We have done them a great service, and we’ve done a great job for all of them. And now we’re getting out. We were supposed to be there for 30 days. That was almost ten years ago.”

“Let someone else fight over this long-bloodstained sand,” Trump declared. “We were supposed to be there for 30 days. That was almost 10 years ago. So we’re there for 30 days, and now we’re leaving. It’s supposed to be a very quick hit, and let’s get out, and it was a quick hit except they stayed for almost 10 years.”

Trump’s remarks, said Limbaugh, “feature many of the reasons he was elected president.”

“He gave a mini-barn-burner here,” said the host. “He ripped into Obama. He ripped into previous presidents for a bunch of basic dishonesty in committing American troops around the world. He pointed out that the Middle East has become more unstable as more troops have been deployed. The wars have never ended.”