Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, along with other defendants in the “Varsity Blues” college admissions bribery scandal, were hit with additional charges on Tuesday over their role in the scam.

According to a report by People magazine, former Full House actress Lori Loughlin is “terrified” of the new charges that were levied against her and her husband on Tuesday in the Varsity Blues college admissions scandal, which was uncovered by the DOJ earlier this year.

Loughlin and her husband have been accused of paying $500,000 to have their two daughters fraudulently admitted to the USC as rowing recruits. Neither of the girls were competitive rowers prior to enrolling at the university.

The Department of Justice claims that Loughin and nine other defendants “conspired to commit federal program bribery by bribing employees of the University of Southern California (USC) to facilitate their children’s admission.” Both Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, were charged on Tuesday with one count of conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery.

An anonymous source told People magazine that she is terrified over the prospect of spending time in prison. Now, according to the source, Loughlin fears an especially harsh sentence for her role in the bribery scandal due to the national media attention on the case.

“They feel like this is David versus Goliath. How do you go up against the federal government, when the government has decided to make an example out of you? How can you possibly move forward from this?” the anonymous source said.

“It just gets worse and worse for her. And you have to remember: nothing new has happened. They could have charged her with all of this last spring. But they waited,” the anonymous source added. “She feels like she is a scapegoat.”

Breitbart News reported in August that Loughlin had allegedly defended her role in the scam by arguing that she thought that all wealthy Americans bribe colleges in exchange for their children’s admission.

Breitbart News reported in September that actress Felicity Huffman had been sentenced to 14 days in prison for her role in the scam. Huffman had paid $15,000 to a company that provided her daughter with an SAT proctor that modified her answers, thus increasing her score, prior to submission of the exam. Huffman is scheduled for release on October 27.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more on the Varsity Blues college admissions scandal.