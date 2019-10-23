(FOX NEWS) — Lori Loughlin is reportedly getting scared now that she and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have been hit with another wave of additional charges related to their part in the college admissions scandal.

After the Justice Department announced Tuesday that the couple, along with nine other parents, were indicted on federal charges related to bribery, a source close to the family says they’re running out of hope.

“They feel like this is David versus Goliath,” a source close to Loughlin, 55, told People. “How do you go up against the federal government, when the government has decided to make an example out of you? How can you possibly move forward from this?”

