Joe Biden in 1998: “Even if the President should be impeached, history is going to question whether or not this was just a partisan lynching…” pic.twitter.com/6p31OiShYr — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) October 22, 2019

Democrats who are in an uproar over President Trump and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., describing the impeachment inquiry as a “lynching” are being reminded of their use of the term when President Bill Clinton was under investigation.

Current 2020 Democratic candidate Joe Biden, pointed out the Trump War Room’s Twitter account, used the term in a CNN interview in 1998. And the Washington Post reported at least five House Democrats at the time did the same, including an African-American congressman.

The outrage Tuesday was over a Trump tweet.

“So some day, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights,” the president wrote. “All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here – a lynching. But we will WIN!”

Biden reacted Tuesday via Twitter.

“Impeachment is not ‘lynching,’ it is part of our Constitution,” he wrote. “Our country has a dark, shameful history with lynching, and to even think about making this comparison is abhorrent. It’s despicable.”

But in 1998, when independent counsel Ken Starr presented 11 possible counts of impeachable offenses against Bill Clinton, including perjury and obstruction of justice, Biden used the term himself.

“Even if the President should be impeached, history is going to question whether or not this was just a partisan lynching,” he told CNN’s wolf Blitzer.

On Tuesday, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey wrote on Twitter in response to Trump’s tweet: “Lynching is an act of terror used to uphold white supremacy. Try again.”

But the Washington Post recounted Democrats’ use of the term in 1998, including black Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., and far-left Rep. Jim McDermott, D-Wash.

Meeks said, “What we are doing here is not a prosecution, it’s a persecution, and, indeed, it is a political lynching.”

“Indeed it is a Political Lynching” pic.twitter.com/tNSnYDcLHW — ALX 🇺🇸 🎃 (@alx) October 22, 2019

Democrat Rep. Jim McDermott compared Clinton’s Impeachment n 1998 to #Lynching: “We’re taking a step down the road to becoming a political Lynch Mob… We are going to find a rope find a tree and ask a bunch of questions later..” I heard clapping not outrage.. pic.twitter.com/CxUjtv3gMF — ALX 🇺🇸 🎃 (@alx) October 22, 2019