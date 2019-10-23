A book from a retired Navy commander and former speechwriter for ex-Defense Secretary Jim Mattis chronicles the failing out of the secretary and President Donald Trump, The Washington Post reported.

Mattis, so opposed to some of Trump’s agenda, once joked he would “rather swallow acid” than see the administration hold a military parade, according to the book “Holding the Line: Inside Trump’s Pentagon With Secretary Mattis,” authored by retired Navy commander Guy Snodgrass, Mattis’ director of communications.

Snodgrass had sued the Pentagon over allegedly holding up the publication under the guise of a review of potential classified information, but the Pentagon cleared the book Sept. 11 and it is now set to be released next week, according to the Post.

The book also claims Mattis’ departure from the administration was precipitated by Trump’s troops withdrawal from Syria, per the report.

Mattis was “iced out” by the administration, Snodgrass wrote.

“The White House is not to be trusted right now,” Mattis told staff after the firing of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, according to the book. “It’s too undisciplined at the moment.”

“Holding the Line” is due to be released next week, per the Post.