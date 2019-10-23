Tuesday during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) touted Rep. John Ratcliffe’s (R-TX) handling of acting U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor during a House Intelligence Committee hearing on President Donald Trump’s so-called impeachment inquiry.

Although it is unclear what he said, Taylor’s testimony was being touted by Democrats on late Tuesday and early Wednesday. However, according to McCarthy, the testimony did not stand up to Ratcliffe’s questioning.

“In 90 seconds, we had John Ratcliffe destroy Taylor’s whole argument,” McCarthy said. “We can’t really talk about it, but what we’re finding is just his questioning in 90 seconds refuted everything of what Adam Schiff leaves out there. There’s no quid pro quo, and what you find out in this process is all this information is just like that whistleblower. Remember, we haven’t seen that whistleblower. Everything is second-, third- and fourth-hand information.”

