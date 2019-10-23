Major League Baseball is investigating an umpire over a tweet he posted and deleted about the possible impeachment of President Donald Trump.

“I would say it’s a joke or this is rediculous [sic], but it’s way more than that. We have a political party trying to overthrow a president by lying, hiding, creating and manufacturing crimes,” the tweet from Rob Drake reportedly read.

“Where do we live? This is the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA! This isn’t Russia, Venezuela, Cuba,” he added.

In another tweet, Drake allegedly tweeted that he was going to purchase an AR-15 rifle, “because if you impeach MY PRESIDENT this way, YOU WILL HAVE ANOTHER CIVAL [sic] WAR!!! #MAGA2020″.”

Drake has been an umpire for the MLB since 1999. He deleted the tweets and then his account soon after they gained attention.

In another tweet, he referenced the “birther” theory that former President Barack Obama was not born in the United States.

Democrats have used accusations of an improper quid pro quo demand from the president to the president of Ukraine in order to fuel their impeachment inquiry. Republicans have accused the Democrats of abusing congressional power to attempt to unseat the president purely for political reasons.

Here’s the latest in the impeachment inquiry:

[embedded content]

GOP lawmakers try to barge into closed-door impeachment interview



www.youtube.com

