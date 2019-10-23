Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Princeton University professor and network contributor Eddie Glaude, Jr. reacted to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) defending President Donald Trump’s tweet where he called the ongoing impeachment process a “lynching.”

In defense of Trump’s tweet, Graham said on Tuesday, “This is a lynching in every since.”

Glaude noted that Graham is from South Carolina and wondered aloud which “side of the lynching” Graham was talking about.

“I wonder which side of the lynching is he talking about, that’s what I’m thinking about since he’s from South Carolina, who was doing what and who was receiving what?” Glaude asked.

He then added of Trump’s comparison, “We need to dismiss it, we need to decry it, we need to denounce it and understand Donald Trump for who he is.”

