Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) slow, steady rise in national polls is hitting a snag, as the latest National Emerson College poll shows the presidential hopeful falling to third place, behind Joe Biden (D) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

The post-debate survey, taken October 18-21, 2019, among 430 Democrat primary voters, shows Biden regaining his frontrunner status with 27 percent support. Sanders, who has struggled in recent national polls, saw a spike, jumping to second place with 25 percent support. The survey shows the Massachusetts senator dropping to third place with 21 percent support. With a margin of error of +/- 4.7 percent, the three are statistically tied.

The poll reflects Sen. Kamala Harris’s (D-CA) continued tailspin, dropping behind Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s (D), who saw six percent support to Harris’s five percent. Andrew Yang (D) experienced a slight bump, garnering four percent support, followed by Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) with three percent each. The remaining candidates saw two percent support or less.

Results also show that Sanders, who just received the formal endorsement of young, freshman socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), continues to have a stronghold on younger voters (18-29) with 45 percent of their support. No one else comes close, as Warren gains 17 percent support from that age group, and Yang is right behind her, earning 15 percent support. While Biden only sees 12 percent support among young voters, his backing increases exponentially among older voters. He is garnering 17 percent support from those aged 30-49 and 44 percent support from those 50 and older.

The economy remains the most important issue for 31 percent of voters in deciding whom to support in the presidential election, “followed by social issues at 14%, healthcare at 13%, impeachment at 11%, immigration at 10% and the environment at 8%,” according to the poll’s results.

“Gun policy and education are tied at 5%, and foreign policy is the least important issue for voters at 4%,” it adds.