We might be getting a few more ghosts at Camp Redwood in the new “American Horror Story: 1984” episode Wednesday night on FX.

In a short promo shared on the show’s official Instagram page, Donna can be seen talking with her father, who is a deceased serial killer. (REVIEW: ‘American Horror Story: 1984′ Is Epic Bloodbath In New Episode ‘Red Dawn’)

He’d be the latest ghost to arrive and join Montana, Ray, Cody and the dude from the car crash in the season premiere.

Watch the promo below.

Once again, I’d just like to remind everybody that I called the whole ghost storyline before it happened.

Now, I have no idea how it’s going to unfold, but it was clear to me that the characters dying at Camp Redwood would obviously become ghosts to rain down havoc.

People showing up who didn’t die there is an unexpected twist.

[embedded content]

The question now is whether or not all the people from Brooke’s wedding massacre will make an appearance. That could crank things up real fast.

Tune in Wednesday night on FX to find out. It should be a really fun one! “AHS: 1984” has been great so far, and I have high expectations going forward.