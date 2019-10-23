It is hard to imagine a scarier sight for a would-be burglar than a six-foot-four, 310-pound four-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle with a gun.

But Corbyn Nyemah got all that and then some when he allegedly attempted to forcibly enter the New Jersey home of Philadelphia Eagles star Fletcher Cox earlier this month, according to WPVI.

Citing court documents, WPVI reported Nyemah damaged a vehicle in Cox’s driveway and sought to shatter the front door with rocks.

But Cox soon scared him off after arming himself with a shotgun and making a call to police.

Nyemah told WPVI he was looking for his ex-girlfriend of 2 years when he turned up at Cox’s Mullica Hill mansion after midnight on Oct. 15.

Surveillance footage reportedly shows the suspect stalking the grounds with a baseball bat before making repeated attempts to enter the residence through the garage door.

The vehicle Nyemah allegedly damaged, meanwhile, belongs to his ex-girlfriend.

Corbyn Nyemah allegedly broke the front glass door with rocks, smashed the woman’s vehicle, and used a baseball bat to try and gain entry thru a garage door. Court records say when Cox armed himself with the shotgun, Nyemah fled in his black porsche SUV pic.twitter.com/LaqsG889jf — Chad Pradelli (@chadpradelli) October 23, 2019

After Cox armed himself and called the cops, Nyemah took off in his Porsche SUV.

Police pursued him for a time but were forced to give up. However, Nyemah was eventually apprehended by the United States Marshals Service late last week.

Corbyn Nyemah fled and led police on a pursuit. Police backed off as Nyemah crossed the Commodore Barry Bridge. US marshals later picked him up. pic.twitter.com/XIeeaUQ1oG — Chad Pradelli (@chadpradelli) October 23, 2019

He has been “charged with burglary, two counts of criminal mischief and resisting arrest,” according to NJ.com.

A restraining order has also been granted to Nyemah’s ex-girlfriend following the incident.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson weighed in on the situation Wednesday, telling reporters, “The police are handling it. It’s a personal issue.”

“As far as a security issue, we look into it,” Pederson said.

“Obviously the police get involved. From that standpoint I can’t do anything other than hear the results of the investigation and what comes out of that.”

“Obviously we do the best to protect our players here on premise but obviously they have personal lives, we all have personal lives, so we do the best we can to educate our players and try to protect them the best we can,” the Eagles coach added.

Nyemah, for his part, does not appear to be making an effort to deny the incident occurred.

Nyemah wouldn’t go on camera but didn’t deny the attack. He told me most of what was detailed in court records was true. Police say surveillance outside Cox’s hom captured much of the attempted burglary. Nyemah says he wanted to talk to his ex-girlfriend who he dated for 2 yrs. pic.twitter.com/roKUWTaFcu — Chad Pradelli (@chadpradelli) October 23, 2019

“Nyemah wouldn’t go on camera but didn’t deny the attack. He told me most of what was detailed in court records was true,” WPVI’s Chad Pradelli tweeted.

