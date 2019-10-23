Polls, polls and more polls. Sanders beats Trump. Warren beats Sanders, Biden beats ’em all.

Do they really mean much?

Not really. At least not until election day in 2020.

But an unscientific survey published on SharylAttkisson.com indicates almost no one is changing his or her mind about 2020 anymore.

So could the election be held any time now?

“Most people have not changed their mind regarding who they might vote for in 2020,” Attkisson’s report said.

The survey found 96% of those who answered indicated they haven’t been swayed one way or another in recent weeks.

Only 3% said, “I have changed my mind in recent weeks on who I might vote for in 2020.” And 1% said they were unsure.