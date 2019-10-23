Oklahoma’s famous Sooner Schooner wagon stunt is done for the season.

The wagon hilariously tipped over this past weekend, and it quickly went viral on the internet for all the right reasons.

“Watch her ability to roll… Nice roll!” Gus Johnson is a national treasure (via @CFBONFOX)pic.twitter.com/dpidnctqHZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 19, 2019

Now, the antic won’t return until the season is over. According to ESPN, the school announced Tuesday that the wagon needs repairs, and will only appear “static” at events for the rest of the season.

The plan is to develop a new one, which will hopefully be ready for the spring game.

I have to admit when I first saw the headlines floating around about the stunt being over, I thought Oklahoma just canceled it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That would have been very embarrassing and unnecessary. After all, PETA came out against Oklahoma over the stunt. At that point, you have to keep doing whatever pisses off PETA.

BREAKING: Oklahoma’s horse-drawn #SoonerSchooner wagon tipped over, launching spirit squad members onto the field. Exploiting animals for sports is unnecessary & incredibly dangerous for animals AND humans.@OU_Football: KEEP HORSES OFF THE FIELD.pic.twitter.com/SuVb3fH1xF — PETA (@peta) October 19, 2019

Luckily, it sounds like there’s just going to be a pause for a new one to be designed. So, while the wagon might not be ripping around the field anytime soon, it’ll still be there down the road.

That’s a win for Oklahoma, football fans everywhere and freedom.

You can’t let one little crash stop one of the most famous traditions in all of college football. You just can’t do it.

While I was worried at first, it seems like Oklahoma will be back to normal eventually when it comes to their famous wagon.

Props to them for just not giving it up entirely.