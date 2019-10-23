Rep. Ilhan OmarIlhan OmarTlaib to join Sanders at campaign rally in Detroit AOC: Trump comparing impeachment inquiry to a lynching is ‘atrocious’ 2016 Sanders surrogate Lucy Flores endorses Warren MORE (D-Minn.) and other Democrats knocked House Republicans on Wednesday for barging into a classified intelligence room in the U.S. Capitol to disrupt the deposition of a top Defense Department official who was set to testify about President Trump Donald John TrumpGraham to introduce resolution condemning House impeachment inquiry Support for impeachment inches up in poll Fox News’s Bret Baier calls Trump’s attacks on media ‘a problem’ MORE‘s dealings with Ukraine.

“This is what happens when people elect members more interested in media hits than the protection of our national security,” Omar wrote on Twitter. “FYI to everyone who is concerned about my security clearances, I at least know to not bring my cell phones to SCIF and follow protocol.”

Rep. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellBill Press: Mulvaney proves need for daily briefings Mulvaney admission deals blow to White House impeachment defense Testimony from GOP diplomat complicates Trump defense MORE (D-Calif.), a member of the Intelligence Committee, said Republican members who stormed in “compromised the security” of the room by bringing in phones.

He said some members did not give up their phones when asked.

Rep. Bill Foster George (Bill) William FosterMass shootings have hit 158 House districts so far this year EPA head dodges questions about environmental action against San Francisco House Democrats blur lines on support for impeachment MORE (D-Ill.) called the move “dangerous” and said the Republican members should face consequences for “this reckless behavior that endangers national security.”

“Harassment and obstruction by Members cannot be tolerated,” wrote Rep. Alma Adams Alma Shealey AdamsTo boost minority serving institutions, bipartisan Future Act needs immediate action Ensuring AI benefits everyone, tech must have a diverse pipeline Here are the 95 Democrats who voted to support impeachment MORE (D-N.C.) on Twitter.

Dozens of representatives, including members of GOP leadership, stormed into the secure room, known as a sensitive compartmented information facility (SCIF), where the deposition of Laura Cooper, the deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia, was set to take place privately.

Republicans argued that other lawmakers, and not just members of the three committees leading the impeachment inquiry into the president, should be able to witness the closed-door hearings.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffThe strange case of ‘Dr. Trump’ and ‘Mr. Tweet’ The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Trump faces backlash for comparing impeachment to ‘lynching’ House Republican: Schiff ‘should not be leading this whole inquiry’ MORE (D-Calif.) postponed the meeting and is reportedly threatening the GOP members with ethics violations.

GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) wrote in a tweet that he was “still inside” the SCIF and was quickly scolded by social media users for using his phone in the room designed to protect sensitive intelligence information.

I’ve been in SCIFs a lot. The stupidest thing someone can do is bring an electronic device. You would lose your security clearance +may even face criminal prosecution. If these reports are accurate, those remedies should be looked at.Foreign govts want to target SCIF all the time https://t.co/y8DlS9nLSl — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) October 23, 2019

Wait!!? Republicans tried to storm a Secure Classified Information Facility (SCIF) where TOP SECRET +++ information is stored & shared? ITS A TOP SECRET FACILITY RUN BY THE CIA/DOD & GUARDED BY TS/SCI CLEARED ARMED POLICE. This isn’t a joke anymore. Charge them with trespass. https://t.co/1rlN8CxTpT — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) October 23, 2019

Bringing electronic devices into a SCIF, and this SCIF in particular is *very* problematic, especially when done by members of Congress. Because Members of Congress (and their electronic devices) are high-value targets for compromise by foreign intelligence services. — Mieke Eoyang (@MiekeEoyang) October 23, 2019

Gaetz and other Republicans who had claimed to be tweeting from inside the SCIF later said their staff members were managing their social media feeds outside of the room.

**Tweet from Staff** — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) October 23, 2019

Reporting from Adam Schiff’s secret chamber…. There are still about 15 Republican members in the SCIF, including @RepMattGaetz, @SteveScalise, @RepMarkWalker and myself. — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) October 23, 2019

All tweets sent out when I’m in the SCIF are being transmitted to staff for publication. — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) October 23, 2019

– Rebecca Klar contributed to this report.