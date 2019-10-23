article

Police in New York are looking for three women who are wanted for attacking and robbing a man outside of the 34th Street PATH station in Midtown Manhattan.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019. A 41-year-old man was walking towards the New Jersey-bound PATH train when three unidentified females pushed him down on the ground.

The females hit the man several times with a blunt object and stole his wallet and phone.

The man took the train to New Jersey where he was treated at a hospital multiple bruises, lacerations to his head, arms, and legs.



Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.