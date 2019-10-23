Penn State’s Chi Phi fraternity is placed on interim suspension. A teenager died at an off-campus house allegedly occupied by fraternity members, Penn State University announced on Oct. 22.

“State College Police and the University’s Office of Student Conduct are investigating. However, Penn State has issued an interim suspension of the Alpha Delta Chapter of Chi Phi fraternity, a member of the Interfraternity Council, until more information is known. The individual was visiting the area and was not a Penn State student,” the college announced.

“The interim suspension means the fraternity loses all privileges as a recognized student organization pending the outcome of the investigations. The organization may not participate, attend or organize any functions, activities or events, or participate in University-wide events as an organization.”

The decision was made to provide time for a “thorough and careful” investigation, and because of how serious the situation was, Vice President for Student Affairs Damon Sims told the Centre Daily Times.

He said an investigation would reveal if fraternity members were living at the house in addition to the cause of death.

According to the State College Police Department, officers were called on Oct. 19 just before 9:30 p.m. to 522 West College Avenue for a medical emergency.

(Google Maps)

A 17-year-old boy had become unconscious and was experiencing shallow breathing.

Emergency responders arrived to find the victim in full cardiac arrest, and resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful, leading them to pronounce the teen dead at the scene.

An autopsy was scheduled.

Cathedral Prep, a nearby high school, later identified the teen as John “Jack” Schoenig.

According to Erie News Now, a memorial has been set up outside Schoenig’s locker. He was a forward for his school’s hockey team.

“He was the type of kid, who would walk into a room and can lighten up the whole room, as a teammate, he could walk in the locker room, and everyone just brightens up, smile on their faces, joking around, on the ice he always gave it his all,” Jacob Kruszwski, who played on the hockey team with Schoenig, told the broadcaster.

“Jack was just a great person in general, he could walk into any room, like Jake said, and lighten the mood, he knew exactly how to make anyone smile,” added Cathedral Prep senior Evan Sala, also on the hockey team.

“He was an energetic and passionate hockey player. On the ice he played aggressively, he had the ability to bring a spark to the team whenever he stepped on the ice,” hockey team coach Alex Kuddy said. “Whatever he would do, he had the ability with one single play to be able to change the game because the players reacted to him. He had a personality that was very lively, very energetic; he was very emotional and passionate, the other guys fed off of him.”