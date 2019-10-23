Philadelphia Eagles star defensive tackle Fletcher Cox stands 6-feet, 4-inches tall and tips the scales at 310 pounds.

He’s a four-time Pro Bowler and was a first-team all-pro last season — which means he usually manhandles other giant players in trenches every Sunday.

But when a violent intruder tried to force his way into Cox’s New Jersey home last week, he apparently didn’t mess around by sacking him to the turf. No, instead Cox grabbed his shotgun — and then the suspect ran off, WPVI-TV reported.

What are the details?

Corbyn Nyemah showed up at Cox’s Mullica Hill home in search of his ex-girlfriend, the station said, citing court records. Nyemah allegedly damaged her vehicle before throwing rocks through the home’s front door in an attempt to forcibly enter, WPVI said. ESPN said his ex-girlfriend was staying at Cox’s home.

Image source: WPVI-TV video screenshot

Court records also said surveillance cameras at Cox’s home captured Nyemah walking around the property’s exterior with a baseball bat and trying to enter the garage multiple times, the station added.

WPVI said that Cox armed himself with a shotgun and then called police saying a man was trying to break into his home. At that point Nyemah fled in his Porsche SUV, the station reported.

A police pursuit began, but due to “erratic driving and identification of the suspect” the chase ended at the Commodore Barry Bridge, WPVI noted, citing the Affidavit of Probable Cause. The bridge spans the Delaware River between southern New Jersey and Chester, Pennsylvania, about 30 minutes south of Philadelphia.

U.S. Marshals captured Nyemah late last week, the station said, adding that he posted bond — after which WPVI caught up with him outside his home. The station said Nyemah wouldn’t comment about specifics but said much of what is in the criminal complaint is true.

Nyemah said he wanted to talk to his ex-girlfriend and believed they were working on rekindling their romance, WPVI noted, adding that his former girlfriend was granted a temporary restraining order.

He allegedly texted her a photo while brandishing a firearm after the police pursuit, the station said, adding that he’s expected to appear in court later this month.

The suspect is said to have caused over $2,000 in damages to Cox’s home, ESPN noted.

What did the Eagles have to say?

“The police are handling it,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday, according to ESPN. “It’s a personal issue, so I’m out of it.”

Cox missed practice with an illness on the same date as the alleged incident, the sports network reported, adding that Pederson said his absence was “unrelated to that.”

“We do our best to protect our players here on premise, but obviously they have personal lives, and we all have personal lives, and things are going to come up,” the coach added, according to ESPN. “And so we do the best we can to educate our players and try to protect them the best we can.”