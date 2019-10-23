Just over a third of voters surveyed in a new Politico/Morning Consult poll agree with President Donald Trump’s decision to pull U.S. troops from northeastern Syria, but 20% said they don’t have an opinion.

According to the poll, conducted from Oct. 18-21 among 1,989 registered voters, 37% of voters said they support Trump’s decision, compared to 43% who oppose it.

The opinions in the poll, which had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points, fell mainly along party lines:

Democrats: 20% support the decision and 62% oppose it.

Republicans: 61% support it and 22% oppose it.

Independents: 30% back it and 43% oppose it.

Meanwhile, U.S. public opinion shows that many people are skeptical of the country’s continued military entanglements overseas:

67% agree that the U.S. is engaged in too many foreign conflicts.

65% agreed with the statement, “The U.S. needs to be involved in foreign conflicts to support our allies, fight terrorism and maintain our foreign policy interests.”

The poll also showed that voters’ opinions of the ongoing House impeachment proceedings have changed little:

49% of voters support the inquiry, compared to 50% last week.

43% oppose it, compared to 42% last week.

Trump’s approval ratings also changed little since last week:

41% approve, compared to 40% last week.

56% disapprove, compared to 57% last week.