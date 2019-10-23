Kathy Zhu — a politically conservative University of Michigan student who made headlines this summer after her Miss Indiana and Michigan World America title was stripped due to social media posts pageant officials deemed “insensitive” — is under attack again.

What happened?

Zhu tweeted Tuesday morning that fliers had been posted on campus calling her a white supremacist.

Which is kind of a problem, given Zhu’s ethnicity is pretty clearly Asian — based on the photo of her on the fliers themselves and all.

“Michigan, we have white supremacists on campus. They can be dangerous,” the flier reads.

Next to the text is a photo of Zhu wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat — which is apparently like kryptonite to leftists, as the cap is the iconic symbol of President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign — and making the “OK” sign, which apparently is no longer OK to make since leftists say it now stands for “white power.”

Underneath Zhu’s photo is another image of what appears to be actual white supremacists at the infamous “Unite the Right” march in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017.

“This is complete slander and incites violence towards me,” Zhu’s tweet reads. “Being a Trump supporter does not make me a white supremacist. I’m also Asian if you [social justice warriors] can’t tell.”

Here are a couple of other flier images, one of which lumps her in with the Ku Klux Klan:

While the College Fix said Zhu joked “use a better picture of me next time” to some critics, she got serious with a Twitter user who asked why she didn’t “laugh that poster off.”

“Maybe because people actually use violence against Trump supporters. Have you not seen the news?” Zhu replied.

Zhu told the College Fix that she filed a report with campus police Tuesday, and that they will give her their “game plan” Wednesday. The outlet said police are scanning campus for more posters and “might also look at security camera footage to see who was the one that posted the fliers.”

She added to the College Fix that no university administrator has reached out to her since she called attention to the fliers.

But the outlet reported that a university spokesperson responded to its request for more information and said it was “important” that Zhu report the incident to campus police. However, the College Fix added that the official didn’t answer how it planned to deal with the incident.

Remember when?

It was a different story earlier this year when a “noose” was discovered at a University of Michigan Medical School hospital — and, of course, it turned out to be not a noose.

But before campus police completed its investigation, Dr. Marschall Runge, executive vice president for medical affairs and dean of the college’s medical school, said in email to employees that “yesterday, in one of our hospitals, a noose — a symbol of hate and discrimination — was found at the work station of two of our employees” and that the “act of hate violates all of the values that we hold dear and will not be tolerated.”

Oh, and did we mention that the office of Counseling and Workplace Resilience was made available to those who experienced “distress” over the incident? And even after the faux pas, Runge seemed to call it a victory, noting that “our community came together to support each other, reaffirmed our stance against hate, and began having open dialogues about this incident and ways to make our community more inclusive.”

But as for Zhu, it isn’t clear if any other UM officials are responding to the attack on her — other than campus police who reportedly “might” scan through surveillance video to see who posted the fliers.

