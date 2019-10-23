Forty-eight percent of registered voters say President Donald Trump should be impeached and removed from office, compared 46% who say he should not, a new Quinnipiac University poll reveals.

The number is up from last week’s poll, which showed 46% supported impeachment, while 48% were opposed.

Here are how the new poll results, released Wednesday, break down:

6% of Republicans believe Trump should be impeached and removed from office, compared 91% who say he should not.

86% of Democrats support impeachment/removal, while 9% do not.

49% of independents favor impeachment/removal while 41% do not.

82% of black voters support impeachment/removal, compared to 14% who do not.

42% of white voters back impeachment/removal, while 52% do not.

55% of all those polled, support the impeachment inquiry, compared to 43% who disapprove.

38% approve of the way Trump is handling his job, while 58% disapprove.

45% approve of the way Nancy Pelosi is handling her job as house speaker, compared to 47% who disapprove.

The poll, conducted Oct. 17-21, surveyed 1,587 registered voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.